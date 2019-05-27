Mold-Tek Packaging Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (40%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on Equity Shares, on face value of Rs. 5/- each. The Board of Directors has earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (40%), on face value of Rs. 5/- each at its meeting held on May 02, 2019. The total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2019, amounts to Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (80%), on face value of Rs. 5/- each against 80% i.e., Rs. 4 per share for the previous year 2017-18.



The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com