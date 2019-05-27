Mold-Tek Packaging Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (40%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on Equity Shares, on face value of Rs. 5/- each. The Board of Directors has earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (40%), on face value of Rs. 5/- each at its meeting held on May 02, 2019. The total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2019, amounts to Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (80%), on face value of Rs. 5/- each against 80% i.e., Rs. 4 per share for the previous year 2017-18.

The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Mold-Tek Packaging Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.