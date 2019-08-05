Apropos the captioned subject, please be informed that the notice informing the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 30th June, 2019 alongwith other businesses as disclosed in notice has been published in Business Standard and Mumbai Lakshadeep on 04th August, 2019.

This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

