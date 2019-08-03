Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Monarch Networth Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 among other businesses.



