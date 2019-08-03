Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for All the Directors, Connected Persons, the Insiders, Promoters, Employees of the Company including their dependents and their immediate relatives of the Company (collectively referred as Specified Persons) from 05th August, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcements of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 i.e. upto 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

