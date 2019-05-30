With reference to captioned subject we wish to inform that the Company has filed an application for Declassification of Promoters under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Moneyboxx Finance Ltd - Intimation Of Filing Application For Declassification Of Promoters Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com