This has reference to Regulation 30 (6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations, 2015).



In connection with the above, please find attached the copy of newspaper clippings published in Financial Express (English) and Raj Express (Hindi) on 04th August, 2019, for attention of the shareholders pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended.



Pdf Link: Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

