Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on August 5, 2019, have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:



1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 (Copy enclosed) alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon issued by Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company;



2. The 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-XXIX-106, G.T. Road, Sherpur, Ludhiana-141003.



The Board meeting was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M.



