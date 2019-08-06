MORYO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Boards report for FY 2018-19



2. To recommend to members for re-appointment of Mr. Shyamsingh Rajmani Singh as a Director, who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appointment.



3. To consider and fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books.



4. To Consider and fix day, date, time and venue and calendar of events and Notice for 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



6. Authorization to Mr. Prasad Raghunath Budhakar To Be Responsible For Entire Poll Process And E- Voting For 34th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.



7. To note Resignation of M/s. R Soni & Associates, chartered accountants, as the statutory auditor of the company.



8. To appoint M/s. Dassani & Associates, chartered accountants, as the statutory auditor of the Company for a period of 5 years.



Pdf Link: Moryo Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Borad Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com