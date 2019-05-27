Motherson Sumi Systems Limited informed the Exchange that a conference call with the Investor is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 on the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com