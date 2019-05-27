Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited informed the Exchange about the particulars of the Investor Conference that the management of the Company shall be attending scheduled to be held on May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

