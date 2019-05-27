Motherson Sumi Systems Limited informed the Exchange in respect of conference call with the Investor on the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 held on May 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com