Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

The Company informed the Exchange the presentation on the performance of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.