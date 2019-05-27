Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company.



The AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 will be held on August 14, 2019 and subject to approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, the dividend will be remitted/ paid in accordance with the law.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

