Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited at their meeting held on May 27, 2019 have, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), recommended a dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
