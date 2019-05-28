This is with reference to our earlier letter dated May 02, 2019 regarding proposed change of Name of Aspire Home Finance Corporation Limited (AHFCL), Material Subsidiary of the Company.



In this regard, we wish to inform the Exchange that Registrar of Companies has issued new certificate of incorporation for change of name from Aspire Home Finance Corporation Limited to Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited w.e.f. May 28, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. - Change Of Name Of Aspire Home Finance Corporation Limited To Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited, Material Subsidiary Of The Company

