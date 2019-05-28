Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

This is to inform you that the 17th Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) was held on 24th May, 2019.



In the meeting, The Resolution Professional apprised the members of the Committee of Creditors that SOM Distilleries Pvt Ltd and Kals Distilleries Pvt ltd have submitted their revised bids for the Corporate Debtor.



After discussions on the Revised Bids and meeting with representatives of both Resolution Applicants, separately, the COC requested the resolution applicants to increase the financial bid and Resolution Applicants sought time till Monday for the same.



The COC considered the issue and directed to the Resolution Professional to allow the Resolution Applicants to submit their revised bids and make changes in their plans and submit the plans on Monday i.e. 27.05.2019.



The 18th COC meeting will tentatively be held on 01.06.2019.



Kindly take the above on your records.



Pdf Link: Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com