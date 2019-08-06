Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company is proposing to organize a Financial Analyst Meet on 9 August 2019 at Mumbai between 9:30 am and 2pm IST.



We request you to kindly take the above on record as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Mphasis Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com