Mphasis Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company is proposing to organize a Financial Analyst Meet on 9 August 2019 at Mumbai between 9:30 am and 2pm IST.

We request you to kindly take the above on record as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Mphasis Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Mphasis Ltd

