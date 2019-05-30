Mpil Corporation Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

MPIL Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity shares of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

