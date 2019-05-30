MSTC LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In continuation of our yesterday letter on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31St March, 2019 enclosed please find a copy of Media Release issued by the Company in this Regard. The media release will also be available on the

Companys web site www.mstcindia.co.in.

Further Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby notified that MSTC Limited shall participate in a conference call to discuss the financial performance of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31St March, 2019 which is scheduled to held on 31St May, 2019 at 11.00 am. The Conference call

invite is attached herewith.



