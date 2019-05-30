Mudra Financial Services Ltd - Change In Secretarial Auditor

Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Anirudh Kumar Tanvar (Membership No. A23145) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Published on May 30, 2019
