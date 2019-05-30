Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 inter-alia, considered the following matters amongst others:



1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Asha Rathi as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a 2nd term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f. 25th March, 2020.



3. Regularized the appointment of Mr. Jiyan Shah as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years.



4. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Anirudh Kumar Tanvar (Membership No. A23145) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020.



Pdf Link: Mudra Financial Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com