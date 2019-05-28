Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 47 of the (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th May, has been published in English edition of Free Press Journal and Marathi edition of Navshakti on 25th May, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd

