Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, The 13Th August, 2019.

MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019;
2. Fixing of the date, time and place for holding the 34th Annual General Meeting and its date of Book Closure for Share transfer and register of members;
3. Draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Published on August 06, 2019
