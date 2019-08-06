MUKESH BABU FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019;

2. Fixing of the date, time and place for holding the 34th Annual General Meeting and its date of Book Closure for Share transfer and register of members;

3. Draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, The 13Th August, 2019.

