The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2019 has been revised to 13/08/2019 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2019 as informed earlier.



In addition to our previous Intimation of Board Meeting having ref no. MBFSL/BSE/2019-20/18 dated 6th August, 2019, kindly note the following:



Pursuant to the Companys Code of Practices & Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information for prohibition of Insider Trading in securities of the Company the trading window was closed for dealing in securities of Mukesh Babu Financial Services Limited for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family on 1st July, 2019, shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Board Meeting i.e. Thursday, 15th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com