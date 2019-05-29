Mukta Agriculture Ltd - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR), 2015

This is to inform that the as per the opinion of statutory auditor the financial results are unmodified.
The declaration for the same is attached herewith for your reference.
Please take the same in record.

Pdf Link: Mukta Agriculture Ltd - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR), 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Mukta Agriculture Ltd

