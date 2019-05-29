Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Meeting with Ananlysts/ Institutional Investors is scheduled on May 30, 2019 and June 07, 2019.

Pdf Link: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor