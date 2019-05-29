Multiplus Holdings Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Multiplus Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend of 2% i.e. 20 paise per share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

