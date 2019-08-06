Munjal Showa Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of Newspaper advertisement published in newspapers viz. Mint in English language and Hindustan in Hindi Language on August 06, 2019 regarding the Notice of 34th Annual general Meeting, e-Voting Information and Book Closure.

Pdf Link: Munjal Showa Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Munjal Showa Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.