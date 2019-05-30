Munjal Showa Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @ Rs. 4.5/- per equity share for financial year 2018-19. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 30, 2019
