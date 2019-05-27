Music Broadcast Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Investor Presentation on financial results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with acquisition details.

The aforesaid Investor Presentation will also be uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.radiocity.in

Pdf Link: Music Broadcast Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Music Broadcast Ltd

