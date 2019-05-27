Music Broadcast Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

With reference to the captioned subject, we are enclosing herewith the information required under Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) for the half year ended March 31, 2019 and a certificate, as required under Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations, duly signed by the Debenture Trustee viz., IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, certifying that they have taken note of the Disclosures made by the Company under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations.

