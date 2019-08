In terms of Regulations 50(1) and 60(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate the Exchange that the record date and date of payment of interest of Debentures of the Music Broadcast Limited as follows:



Record Date Date of Payment

August 19, 2019 September 04, 2019







Pdf Link: Music Broadcast Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com