Music Broadcast Ltd - Newspaper Advertisement Pursuant To Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement of the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 published in Business Standard (English Newspaper) and Navshakti (Marathi Newspaper) on May 28, 2019 for your reference.

The said newspaper advertisement has also been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.radiocity.in

Pdf Link: Music Broadcast Ltd - Newspaper Advertisement Pursuant To Regulation 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Music Broadcast Ltd

