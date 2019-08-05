Muthoot Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018 to inter-alia consider raising of funds in the form of loans including bank loans or by issuance of foreign currency bonds or rupee denominated bonds overseas on public/private basis in international markets within the overall borrowing limits of the Board of Directors subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

