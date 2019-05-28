COMPLIANCE OF - REDEMPTION + INTEREST PAYMENT ON 24/05/2019 FOR THE NCDS LISTED WITH BSE LTD.

We confirm that we have made the interest payment for the Redemption amount payable for 24/05/2019 as detailed hereunder:

ISIN INT FROM INT TO NO OF MONTHS SETTLEMENT DATE INT RATE COUNT NCDS GROSS VALUE OF REDEMPTION TAX NET VALUE OF REDEMPTION

INE101Q07276 25/08/2015 24/05/2019 45 24/05/2019 0.5 times 746 159486 239229000 555002 238673998



Sd/-

Smitha K S

Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

