Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

We confirm that we have made the interest payment for the month of July 2019 on 01/08/2019 as detailed hereunder:

Sl.
no ISIN INT FROM INT TO NO OF DAYS Settlement Date INT RATE COUNT NCDS GROSS INT TAX NET INTEREST (Rs.)
1 INE101Q08027 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 12.00 %/ 12.25% 402 118821 1225954 15002 1210952
2 INE101Q08068 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 12.00% / 12.25% 490 151112 1559753 15929 1543824
3 INE101Q07284 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 11.00% / 11.25% 186 44600 422901 11490 411411
4 INE101Q08084 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 10.50% / 10.75% 390 120987 1097787 10223 1087564
5 INE101Q07359 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 9.25% 535 103383 812244 0 812244
6 INE101Q07375 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 9.75% 477 153517 1271190 0 1271190
7 INE101Q07391 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 10.00% 472 179708 1526317 0 1526317

Smitha K S
Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.