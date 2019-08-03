We confirm that we have made the interest payment for the month of July 2019 on 01/08/2019 as detailed hereunder:



Sl.

no ISIN INT FROM INT TO NO OF DAYS Settlement Date INT RATE COUNT NCDS GROSS INT TAX NET INTEREST (Rs.)

1 INE101Q08027 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 12.00 %/ 12.25% 402 118821 1225954 15002 1210952

2 INE101Q08068 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 12.00% / 12.25% 490 151112 1559753 15929 1543824

3 INE101Q07284 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 11.00% / 11.25% 186 44600 422901 11490 411411

4 INE101Q08084 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 10.50% / 10.75% 390 120987 1097787 10223 1087564

5 INE101Q07359 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 9.25% 535 103383 812244 0 812244

6 INE101Q07375 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 9.75% 477 153517 1271190 0 1271190

7 INE101Q07391 01/07/2019 31/07/2019 31/365 01/08/2019 10.00% 472 179708 1526317 0 1526317



Smitha K S

Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com