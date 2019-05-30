Pursuant to Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 30,2019 has, inter alia, -

1. Proposed and appointed Ms. Shalu garg as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Independent Woman Director subject to the allotment of DIN (Director Identification Number) and with effect from the date of such allotment of DIN to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting, for Appointment as an Independent Woman Director to hold office for a term upto five consecutive year.



Pursuant to the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges and the declaration received from Ms. Shalu Garg, we hereby confirm that Ms. Shalu garg being appointed as independent director is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority and therefore, he is not disqualified to be appointed as an independent director. Further , Ms. Shalu Garg is not related to any other director or promoter of the Company.





Pdf Link: MVL LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com