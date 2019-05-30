We wish to inform you that meeting for Board of Directors dated 30.05.2019 adjourned due to non availability of CFO (Chief Financial officer) due to illness. The adjourned meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 22.06.2019 to consider and approve the following matters:



1. Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the year ending 31st March,2019 along with auditors report.





Pdf Link: MVL LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com