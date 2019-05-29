Mystic Electronics Ltd - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:
1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;
2. Independent Auditors Report on quarterly financial results and year to date financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company;
3. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
