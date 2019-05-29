Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. Independent Auditors Report on quarterly financial results and year to date financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company;

3. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Mystic Electronics Ltd - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com