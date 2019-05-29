Dear Sir/Madam,



This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 have approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee.



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. Independent Auditors Report on quarterly financial results and year to date financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company;

3. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the above will be made available on the website of the Company: www.mystic-electronics.com.



Pdf Link: Mystic Electronics Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com