Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 20, 2019 to September 27, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com