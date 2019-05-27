Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 27th

May, 2019 has, inter-alia, approved the following:

a) Resignation of Mr. Vivek [aiswal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with

immediate effect.

b) Appointment of Ms. Shruti Murarka, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with

immediate effect.

c) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March,

2019 along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

d) The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to

be held on Friday, 27th September, 2019 at 11.30a.m.

e) To close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 20th

September, 2019 to 27th September, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

Further, enclosed herewith a copy of aforesaid Audited Financial Results alongwith a copy of

Audit Report (with Unmodified Opinion) dated 27th May, 2019 issued by M/s P. K. Pachisia

& Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the

aforesaid Audited Financial Results and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 signed by Mr. Sushi!

Patwari, Director (DIN 00023980) of the Company.

It may be noted that, the Board has not recommended dividend to the Equity Shareholders of

the Company for the financial year 2018-19. . .

The Meeting commenced at 5.30 PM and concluded at 7.35 P.M.

Kindly take a note of the same in your record.

Pdf Link: Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com