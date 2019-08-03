NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, in continuation to our disclosure on closure of Trading Window dated 1st July, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Companys code of conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, we would like to inform again that Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for the designated persons till 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 (both days inclusive).



Pdf Link: Nagreeka Exports Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for : Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com