Nagreeka Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 27th May, 2019 has, inter-alia, approved the following:

1.) Resignation of Mr. Jitendra Tiwari, from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with immediate effect.

2.) Appointment of Mr. Gopal Sharma, (ACS 19384) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with immediate effect.

3.) Resignation of Mahabir Prasad Periwal, a Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 27.05.2019 due to health constraints.

4.) Reconstruction of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board with following members :

1. Mr. Mohan Kishen Ogra - Chairman

2. Mr. Bibhuti Charan Talukdar - Member

3. Mr. Rajendra Mahavirprasad Ruia- Member

5.) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

6.) The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2019 at 10.30 A.M.

7.) To close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 21st September, 2019 to 27th September, 2019 (Both days inclusive).



Further, enclosed herewith a copy of aforesaid Audited Financial Results alongwith a copy of Audit Report (with Unmodified Opinion) dated 27th May, 2019 issued by M/s B. Nath & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the aforesaid Audited Financial Results and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 signed by Mr. Sushil Patwari, Director (DIN 00023980) of the Company.





























It may be noted that, the Board has not recommended dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2018-19.



The Meeting commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 7.10 P.M.



Kindly take a note of the same in your record.



Pdf Link: Nagreeka Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com