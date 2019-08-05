Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to inform every Stock Exchange where its securities are listed regarding the Dematerialization of Securities of the Company. In compliance thereof, we are hereby submitting the demat report with the necessary certificate giving particulars of shares i.e. Distinctive No(s), Certificate No(s), No. of shares etc. dematerialized during the month of July, 2019.

Pdf Link: Nahar Polyfilms Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

