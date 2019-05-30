2. The Board has recommended dividend @ 10% on equity share capital i.e., Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Pdf Link: Nahar Polyfilms Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com