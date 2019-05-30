Pursuant to the Clause 30 read with Part A of Schedule III And Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 30, 2019 have, inter alia, taken following decisions:

1The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2019 and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March,2019 as recommended by the Audit committee at its meeting held on May 30, 2019 were considered and approved, which are enclosed herewith along with auditors report thereon by M/s.YAPL & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ludhiana and declaration thereon as required vide SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 for unmodified opinion.

2.The Board has recommended dividend @ 10% on equity share capital i.e., Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Further, we wish to inform you that Mrs Nidhi Khande who was Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned and her resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 30, 2019. Further Ms Bhoomika has been appointed as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f.30th May, 2019.

The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m.

Kindly display the same on the notice board/website of the Exchange for the information of the general public as well as members of the Exchange.



Pdf Link: Nahar Polyfilms Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com