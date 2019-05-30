Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 20% on Equity Share Capital i.e. Re. 1/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com