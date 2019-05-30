Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 20% on Equity Share Capital i.e. Re. 1/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Published on May 30, 2019
