Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, the company is required to inform all the Stock Exchanges, where the shares of the Company are listed, regarding the Dematerialisation of securities of the company. Accordingly, we are sending herewith the necessary certificate giving particulars of shares i.e. Distinctive No(s), Certificate No(s), No. of shares etc. dematerialized during the month of July, 2019.



Pdf Link: Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com