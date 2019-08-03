With reference to the Intimation letter dated 22.07.2019 submitted with the BSE; the Company has in the Board Meeting held on 02.08.2019 allotted of 55 (Fifty Five) Listed, Secured, Rated, Freely Transferable, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 1,000,000 (Rupees Ten Lakh) each aggregating to Rs. 550,000,000 (Rupees Five Crore and Fifty Lakh).



With reference to intimation letter company was supposed to allot the NCDs on 29.07.2019 but due to some unavoidable situation the issue made on 02.08.2019.



The company has proposed to list the debentures on BSE.



We request you to kindly bring the above information to the notice of your members.



Pdf Link: Naiknavare Profile Constructions Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com